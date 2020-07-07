✖

A cult classic is set to make its grand return as MTV announced that it would be reviving Clone High. The animated sitcom received the good news in a press release put out by the company on Monday, revealing that the show’s original creators, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence, would all be returning.

The series has a short run on the network when it first made its debut in 2002. There were 13 episodes in total that spanned into 2003. The show’s unique concept focuses on teenage clones of famous historical characters. The core of these figures included Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Gandhi, JFK, and Cleopatra Smith, a clone of the iconic Egyptian ruler. In terms of voice talent, Will Forte was behind Lincoln’s voice. Forte also worked with Lord and Miller on The Last Man on Earth. Nicole Sullivan, Michael McDonald, Chris Miller and Christa Miller also lended their voices to the main cast. It was not yet revealed if any of the original cast would be returning.

In the press release, it was also announced that Erica Rivinoja would be leading the charge overseeing the project. She was a part of the original series and has since done work on South Park among other ventures. Chris McCarthy, the President of ViacomCBS' Entertainment and Youth Group, said that the company is “thrilled to reunite” with the original minds behind the series. According to McCarthy, the new iteration will do its best to “re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series.”

When the show was cancelled, backlash had previously followed the show regarding the depiction of Gandhi. This is often cited as one of the reasons for its removal at the time as Indians eventually discovered the show’s portrayal, though it never aired in the country. Hunger-strike protests ensued and the show was essentially wiped out from that point on. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Miller spoke about that situation, revealing they were ordered to not speak of for years after the fact. “I guess not all publicity is good publicity,” he joked, before calling it a “crazy” experience. The creators admitted they wish they could have handled the character better than they did.

The news of Clone High returning adds yet another classic animated series making its grand return. Comedy Central will be reviving Beavis and Butthead along with a spin-off of Daria called Jodie.