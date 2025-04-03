5 ABC Shows Were Just Renewed for New Seasons

ABC is making more decisions on the 2025-26 season by renewing five hit shows.

The network previously gave new season pickups to Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary and freshman crime drama High Potential.

There were still a handful of ABC shows in danger of cancellation, but according to Variety, five more will be joining the lineup next season. Unfortunately, this does leave lone contender Doctor Odyssey, which is in the middle of its first season. However, fans should be excited that some dramas and sitcoms will certainly be coming back as soon as this fall.

9-1-1

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) OLIVER STARK, PETER KRAUSE

After making its ABC debut last season, 9-1-1 remains a hit on the network and is the top-rated scripted show on the network. So it’s not surprising that the first responder drama has been given the greenlight for Season 9. As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes the new season will have, but 9-1-1 averages 18 episodes in a normal season, and unless anything delays that, it will likely continue.

The renewal is also not so surprising given the fact that ABC has ordered a new spinoff to series for the 2025-26 season. So 9-1-1 will be joining 9-1-1: Nashville, which will star NCIS: Los Angeles alum Chris O’Donnell. Fans can likely expect the two shows to be paired on the same night, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Grey’s Anatomy

(Disney/Christopher Willard) CATERINA SCORSONE, HARRY SHUM JR., ANTHONY HILL

It’s the show that just won’t die. Grey’s Anatomy, currently in its 21st season, will be heading into Season 22. The medical drama continues to be a staple on ABC and has been since 2005, and with it now having yet another season, its reign as the longest-running primetime medical drama will also continue.

The series has seen some cast exits recently, with Jake Borelli and Midori Francis bowing out last fall. Series lead Ellen Pompeo also departed in the middle of Season 19 but has made frequent returns as Dr. Meredith Grey and continues to provide the narration. It’s likely Pompeo will still be attached next season, but in what capacity is unknown.

The Rookie

(Disney/Mike Taing) MELISSA O’NEIL, ERIC WINTER

Cop procedural The Rookie is also coming back. The series has been renewed for Season 8, just a few months after Season 7 premiered. After being held off for midseason, it seems like it worked, even with all the waiting. Between the drama, the action, and the many ships, the Nathan Fillion-led drama has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Additionally, it was previously reported that ABC was eyeing another spinoff of The Rookie. Creator Alex Hawley confirmed to PopCulture.com that he was writing a script. Now that the show’s future has been solidified, at least for one more season, it’s possible the spinoff isn’t too far off.

Shifting Gears

(Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS

The hit Tim Allen comedy Shifting Gears is coming back for more, as the show, which also stars Kat Dennings, has been renewed for Season 2. The series was more on the bubble than the others, as it saw a drop in ratings after it premiered in January. That being said, it did still have somewhat strong viewership, with 5.17 million in March for the finale, despite initially bringing in 7.8 million total viewers.

It probably helped that the series had some comedy favorites leading, as well as some Last Man Standing reunions. Aside from Abbott Elementary, Shifting Gears is also the only other comedy on the lineup, as ABC doesn’t have any pilots in contention for next season, and The Conners is ending this season. So that probably also factored into the decision.

Will Trent

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ

Procedural Will Trent rounds out the renewals, receiving a Season 4 pickup. Just like The Rookie, the Ramón Rodriguez drama was held off for midseason, only premiering its third season in January. But it continues to do well for the network and keeps fans on the edge of their seats, so the renewal is not so surprising.

As of now, it’s unknown if Will Trent or The Rookie will continue to air only during midseason, but it’s likely more information will be revealed at ABC’s Upfronts next month. At the very least, fans should be happy knowing that Will Trent is coming back, even if it was already basically a lock.