Polymarket Traders Called It: Kim Kardashian Hard Launches Lewis Hamilton Relationship

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian is hard launching her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kardashian shared a carousel of photos of life “lately,” including a smiling shot of her and the F1 star riding bikes in New York City.

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She also shared a video of the moment shortly after they took the photo, in which Kardashian loses her balance and lets out a yelp behind Hamilton.

The couple went Instagram official weeks after they were seen in public holding hands together for the first time. On May 5, after seeing the Broadway play Fear of 13, Hamilton held tightly to Kardashian’s hand as he led the way to their car.

Though the pair have known each other since at least 2014, Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, first sparked romance rumors after a “romantic meetup” in Paris in early February 2026, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. In March, PEOPLE reported that they were vacationing together in Tokyo with all four of Kardashian’s children.

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Amid the will-they won’t-they of it all, Polymarket began taking bets on the matter in early May. In a Polymarket scenario titled “Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirmed relationship by June 30?” the couple currently holds a 56% chance of confirming their relationship by the end of the month. The odds were even higher at one point on May 11, soaring to 92%.

It appears the social media post should be enough confirmation and the market will resolve shortly.

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