2026 Could Be a Massive Year for Tom Holland and Zendaya Personally and Professionally

Tom Holland and Zendaya could be in for a massive year. With their new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day projected to make more than a billion dollars at the box office and their relationship looking more and more serious, it could be an all-time trip around the sun for the stars.

The newest installment of the Spider-Man franchise, set to hit theaters worldwide on July 31, is projected to be the highest-grossing movie of 2026. Polymarket traders currently give it a 56% chance at making the most total money of all the new releases of the year. That includes The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is the current leader, having made $427.8 million to date since its release in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Holland’s first standalone film as the superhero, Spider-Man: Homecoming — where he and Zendaya first met, coincidentally — made $880 million at the worldwide box office. The movie’s two sequels, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, exploded to $1.1 billion and $1.9 billion worldwide, respectively. That means Brand New Day is expected to be another box office smash.

As if riding the wave of success off four successful Marvel movies couldn’t get any better, the couple are strongly rumored to have secretly gotten married. After Holland confirmed their engagement in September 2025, fans were eager to know when the nuptials would occur. Although neither Holland nor Zendaya have confirmed a wedding date, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, may have let the world in on a secret that he wasn’t supposed to.

At the 2026 Annual Actor Awards in March, Roach casually let it slip to Access Hollywood that Zendaya and Holland were, in fact, already married.

“The wedding has already happened,” he said when asked about the notoriously private couple’s nuptials, teasing, “You missed it.” Asked if that was true, Roach replied with a laugh, “It’s very true!”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Neither Holland, 30, nor Zendaya, 29, have confirmed any past or future nuptials, aside from acknowledging their engagement.

Fans may never know the truth about the power couple’s marital status, though they can certainly speculate. A Polymarket scenario taking bets on whether or not Zendaya and Holland will get married by Dec. 31, 2026 gives them a 64% chance of announcing that a wedding took place this year.

Those odds spiked all the way to 95% after Roach spilled the tea on the red carpet, but have fluctuated a bit in the stars’ silence since then.

All in all, Holland and Zendaya certainly seem to be having an excellent year.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.