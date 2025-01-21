‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 Officially Ordered at ABC

Classes are remaining in session at Abbott Elementary. Deadline reports that the ABC sitcom has landed an early renewal for Season 5, the first series on the network set for the 2025-26 season. The renewal comes less than two weeks after the winter premiere, the first part of a two-part crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The episode brought in 8.05 million total viewers with a 2.57 demo rating for adults 18049 in multi-platform viewing.

Abbott is no stranger to early renewals. ABC gave the show an early renewal every season, minus Season 2, which came a few months after Season 1 concluded. It’s not a surprise, though, as the series continues to remain one of ABC’s top shows. Variety reported back in November that the Season 4 premiere had just under 9 million total viewers within the first 35 days of multi-platform viewing, up from 2.1 million average viewers the night it premiered.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021 and follows teachers at an underfunded, predominately Black public school in Philadelphia. The workplace mockumentary comedy also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. Brunson also serves as executive producer alongside Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker. Werner Walian, Josh Greene, Brittani Nichols, and Scott Sites are producers.

Meanwhile, Abbott is in the midst of its fourth season. As previously mentioned, the series came back from hiatus at the beginning of this month. It will round out its 22-episode season later this spring, and knowing that there will be even more to look forward to later this year will make the wait worth it. There is no end in sight for Abbott Elementary, and that is definitely a very good thing.

Since the series did just get renewed, there is no premiere date as of yet for Season 5, but it will premiere sometime in fall 2025. As for an episode count, that has yet to be confirmed as well, but it’s likely to be around 22 episodes, the number Seasons 2 and 4 got. More information should be coming once Season 4 ends, but there are still a handful of episodes to look forward to with the current season. New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.