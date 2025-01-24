‘High Potential’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

Kaitlin Olson’s new ABC show isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Variety reports that the network has renewed crime drama High Potential for Season 2. Premiering last September, the show centers on Olson’s Morgan, a single mother of three who is a cleaning lady for the LAPD. She’s a high potential intellectual with an IQ of 160 and after solving a case with her unconventional method, she becomes a consultant for the Major Crimes division.

The renewal is not so surprising, given the show’s rising popularity. The premiere reached 11.5 million cross-platform viewers within three days and was ABC’s most-watched new series in six years. Additionally, its recent success on Hulu also likely played a factor, as it was the No. 1 overall title on Hulu around Jan. 15. And as of today, Jan. 24, High Potential still ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for both TV shows and overall, per FlixPatrol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Mitch Hasseth) DANIEL SUNJATA, KAITLIN OLSON, DENIZ AKDENIZ

While the 13-episode first season wrapped filming just after the series premiered, so it was unable to get an extended season, it’s expected that Season 2’s order will be larger, according to Deadline. The reason for the 13-episode order for Season 1 was also due to Olson’s commitment to FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is set to premiere its 17th season later this year. Since It’s Always Sunny will be running through at least Season 18 following a four-season renewal back in 2020, it’s unknown how the filming schedule will go for the sitcom and High Potential, but it’s likely plans are already in place.

Based on the French series HPI by Nicolas Jean, Stéphane Carrié, and Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, High Potential was created by Drew Goddard and also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. News of the renewal comes just over two weeks after the winter premiere on Jan. 7 and ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is set to air in February. As of now, information on the second season has not been released, but it can be expected that it will premiere this fall on ABC.High Potential is the latest ABC series to be renewed for the 2025-26 season. The network also renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 5. More decisions from ABC will probably come very soon. For now, though, new episodes of High Potential air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.