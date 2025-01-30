ABC Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘The Conners’

It’s almost time to say goodbye to The Conners again. It was previously reported that the Roseanne spinoff would be ending after its upcoming seventh season, to be shortened to just six episodes. While it was announced in November that The Conners’ final season was premiering sometime in March, ABC has finally revealed the premiere date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Conners will begin the seventh and final season will premiere on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will return a week after Tim Allen’s new sitcom Shifting Gears ends its first season, as it currently occupies the time slot. Details surrounding the final season in terms of storyline have not been released, but now that there is a premiere date, it shouldn’t be long until more information and a promo are released.

A continuation of Roseanne, which was a result of the parent series’ cancellation, The Conners premiered on ABC in October 2018. The series will cap out at 112 episodes when it eventually ends this spring. Current cast includes John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson.

There have been rumors in the past about The Conners’ eventual end, with Goodman saying in 2023 that the show “may be coming to an end” and it “lasted longer than I thought we would.” Even though six episodes is certainly not enough to wrap things up, it is better than not having a final season at all. It should be both entertaining and emotional to see what happens, especially for longtime fans of Roseanne. It will also be hard to say goodbye to the Conners family again, but who knows what could happen in the future.

The first six seasons of The Conners are streaming on Hulu, while all seasons of Roseanne are streaming on Peacock. Fans have plenty of time to catch up on both shows before the final season of The Conners premieres on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. More details on the final episodes should be released in the coming weeks, but the wait will definitely be worth it. There is no telling what will happen, especially after all these years, and fans will want to prepare themselves for an emotional goodbye.