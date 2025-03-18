6 ABC Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

As networks continue to make decisions for the 2025-26 season, ABC still has a lot of shows in danger of cancellation.

While the network has renewed Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary for Season 5 and freshman drama High Potential for Season 2, many are continuing to await their fates.

There are still a handful of shows still awaiting their fates, and while some, like 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, are likely to be coming back, it’s still never certain until it’s confirmed. Especially with how cancellations and renewals have been going lately, no show is safe no matter how popular. And with a couple of freshman shows like Shifting Gears still waiting, as well as veterans like The Rookie, you never know what could go down. Here are the seven shows still in danger of cancellation at ABC ahead of the 2025-26 season.

9-1-1

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) OLIVER STARK, PETER KRAUSE

The first responder drama’s second season on ABC and eighth overall has been doing pretty well. Per TVSeriesFinale, the series is the network’s top scripted show in terms of demo, with a 0.406 rating in the 18-49 demographic. 9-1-1 comes in at second for total viewership at 4.5 million average viewers just behind Will Trent.

Additionally, with a 9-1-1 spinoff officially ordered to series for next season, it would be highly surprising if ABC didn’t renew the parent series to pair the two up on the same night. It’s possible what’s holding the renewal is cast negotiations and whatnot, but nothing is confirmed. According to TVLine, though, the renewal is a sure thing, it’s just a matter of time. For now, new episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Doctor Odyssey

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) SEAN TEALE, JOSHUA JACKSON

The fellow Ryan Murphy series premiered last fall and is just as ridiculous as one would expect. The cruise-set medical drama has been following 9-1-1 on Thursday nights, and although the ratings aren’t the greatest, they’re certainly not the worst. The show averages a 0.279 demo rating, just ahead of Grey’s Anatomy, and is right in the middle for total viewers with 3.134, coming in behind fellow freshman drama High Potential.

Since the decision could go either way, it’s unknown at this point what will happen. At the very least, Doctor Odyssey may be able to wrangle in some new viewers when the mini crossover with 9-1-1 airs this week as Angela Bassett comes aboard The Odyssey. The episode airs on Thursday, Mar. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Grey’s Anatomy

(Disney/Christopher Willard) CATERINA SCORSONE, HARRY SHUM JR., ANTHONY HILL

It’s the show that just won’t die, and there’s a good chance that will continue. Despite Grey’s Anatomy’s lead, Ellen Pompeo, departing in Season 19 as a series regular, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the show from still going strong. Although the medical drama ranks last in both demo and total viewers with a 0.233 rating and 2.243 million total viewers, Grey’s remains a staple on ABC.

If Grey’s were to ever get the boot, it’s likely that ABC wouldn’t just randomly cancel it in the middle of the season. But instead, give it a final season. Not to say that it will happen any time soon, but it’s hard to predict just how much longer the show will go on for. New episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

The Rookie

(Disney/Mike Taing) MELISSA O’NEIL, ERIC WINTER

The Nathan Fillion-led procedural continues to be a fan favorite after seven seasons, and even though fans had to wait until midseason to finally watch the new season, the wait has been worth it. Between the drama, relationships, action, and more, 3.089 million total viewers have been tuning in, with the series getting a 0.280 demo rating, coming in just behind High Potential and Abbott Elementary.

A renewal seems to be a sure thing, especially since ABC is eyeing a new The Rookie spinoff. That could be good news, even though the series has yet to be confirmed to be coming back next season. It shows that ABC is confident in the growing franchise, even if it doesn’t wind up ordering the new show to series. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Shifting Gears

(Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS

Tim Allen’s return to television has been doing pretty well. The new series, which also stars fellow sitcom vet Kat Dennings, comes in just behind 9-1-1 for demo with a 0.402 rating and also comes in third behind 9-1-1 with 4.375 million total viewers. With some Last Man Standing reunions as well, the series has been bringing in the nostalgia.

Considering the A-list leads and the fact that the series has been doing so well, it’s likely it’s just a matter of time before Shifting Gears lands a renewal. Deadline reported in January that the series premiere marked ABC’s strongest series debut since The Conners in 2018. So it might just be a matter of time. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Will Trent

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ

Just like The Rookie, Will Trent’s current season also did not premiere until midseason, but the long wait didn’t seem to harm the drama. The series comes in third, just behind Shifting Gears with a 0.377 demo rating, and ranks first with 5.013 million total viewers. Now in its third season, the Ramón Rodriguez-led series is still doing pretty well.

Since a renewal is a safe bet, it would be surprising if it didn’t happen. The show remains a favorite among fans, and it’s clear that they are definitely still tuning in. As with most of the shows on this list, while a renewal is likely, it’s probably just a matter of time. In the meantime, new episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.