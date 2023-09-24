'Yellowstone': How Will CBS Air Beth's Infamous Nude Scene?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS has a predicament on its hands with airing Yellowstone, which was made for cable and wasn't created for with broadcast TV standards in mind. While language and select graphic shots are fairly simple to cut around, Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 3 ("The Long Black Train") features a huge challenge for the network's editors. In the episode, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) strips completely nude and takes a dip in a water trough. In the Paramount Network version, Reilly's breasts and butt are clearly shown and are in-frame for a majority of the scene.

If you think it'd be easy to just edit out the tub scene completely, you'd be wrong. It's a whole conversation between Beth and her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) where she reminds him that it's the anniversary of their mother's death. It explains Beth's demeanor for the whole episode and helps explain why she's especially upset that their father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) spent the night with another woman. Furthermore, it goes on to help establish the dynamic between Beth and ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who tries to cover her up before she defiantly marches inside while still totally nude.

While they might be able to do some cropping to remove some of the nudity, it's going to take quite a lot of cutting and clever editing to make the dialogue resonate as writer/director Taylor Sheridan intended. Plus, the bold nature of Reilly's performance in the scene is one reason Beth became such a fan-favorite so quickly. (We called it one of the show's best moments back when Season 1 was originally airing.)

It's worth noting that when Paramount Network uploaded the clip to YouTube, there was some slight cropping done to adhere to that platform's standards, but it's likely that even more will need to be done for broadcast. CBS has not commented on how it plans to alter the scene. If local stations aired Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 3 in its entirety, CBS would be subjected to hefty FCC fines.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1923 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.