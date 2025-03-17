‘NCIS’ Universe Alum to Star in New ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff: Chris O’Donnell Is Headed to Nashville

The next spinoff of ABC’s police drama 9-1-1 has picked up the phone to secure its leading man.

Chris O’Donnell will play Captain Don Sharpe in 9-1-1: Nashville. It is the second 9-1-1 spinoff, following 9-1-1: Lone Star which ended in February after a five-season run on FOX.

Fans of network procedural dramas will recognize O’Donnell — he previously played Grisha ‘G’ Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles during its lengthy 14-season run, and was a supporting character on Grey’s Anatomy in its early years. He’s also known for his starring role opposite Al Pacino in the 1992 drama Scent of a Woman.

According to TVLine, O’Donnell’s character in this series is a “rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse with his beloved son… [he’s] a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets.”

It’s the first recurring role for O’Donnell since he left the world of NCIS.

As with the other two series, Ryan Murphy and his television company are the brains behind 9-1-1: Nashville. Tim Minear and Rashad Raisini are writing and producing the series. 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett will executive produce the series alongside 9-1-1 co-creator Brad Falchuk.

9-1-1 Nashville will run on ABC sometime during the 2025-26 television season.