3 Most Promising CBS Shows That Are Currently in the Works

CBS has done some brutal cancellations, but there are still a lot of shows on the network and even more in the works.

The network has already ordered two new shows to series for next season, spinoffs Sheriff Country and Boston Blue. There are other spinoffs being planned as well as other shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS continues to bring some intense dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies. There’s a reason it’s consistently been the top network for years. There are many shows being planned, whether for next season or at some point in the future, and there are three that are the most promising. While they haven’t been ordered to series yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if that were to happen.

Einstein

Pictured: Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid) (Photo by Darren Michaels/CBS via Getty Images)

Matthew Gray Gubler is eyeing a return to CBS five years after Criminal Minds ended with the new crime drama Einstein. The series was announced by Deadline last October, and follows Gubler’s titular character, the great grandson of Albert Einstein who is brilliant but directionless. He “spends his days as a comfortably tenure professor until his bad-boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

Gubler will be joined by Rosa Salazar, who will play a police detective. The pilot comes from Andy Breckman and Randy Zisk and is based on a German procedural. Although not too many updates have been revealed, the fact that a CBS favorite is attached to the series definitely helps.

FBI: CIA

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

The latest FBI spinoff was first announced in January. Initially set to jumpstart as a backdoor pilot on FBI later this season, the episode was to introduce a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street smart CIA agent who are part of a new, clandestine task force. It was recently revealed that the backdoor pilot would no longer be happening due to casting still going on, but it’s still possible CBS could give it a straight-to-series order.

Since the network has canceled both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, it’s unknown where CBS stands on the new spinoff. While fans would likely want Most Wanted and International in favor of a new series, FBI still remains a staple on the network. So it’s quite possible that FBI: CIA will happen, albeit with a different title.

Fire Country: Surfside

Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country’s second potential spinoff could be coming soon, even with the first spinoff, Sheriff Country, premiering next season. Jared Padalecki had a three-episode arc earlier in Season 3 as fire captain Camden Casey, and the new spinoff, right now titled Fire Country: Surfside, could very well be centering on him. Despite the episodes airing last fall, CBS has still not revealed whether it’s going to series.

Considering Padalecki has a good relationship with producing studio CBS Studios, which is behind his former CW shows Walker and Walker: Independence, it’s very possible the show will happen. However, the actor is also set to star in and executive produce another potential new show on CBS, but it shouldn’t factor in to the spinoff. Fire Country is one of CBS’ highest-rated shows, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the network wanted to continue to expand the franchise.