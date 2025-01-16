Update on ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff Starring Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki’s potential Fire Country spinoff may not be coming any time soon. The Supernatural alum guest starred in a three-episode arc during the first half of Season 3 of the firefighter drama as Captain Camden Casey. When he landed the role, it was reported that it could turn into a new spinoff centering on the SoCal maverick and firefighter. There is now finally an update but it may not be one that fans were expecting.

Deadline reported that Padalecki is set to star in and executive produce a new medical drama on CBS. The series, which is in development at the network, does not impact the potential Fire Country spinoff, referred to as Fire Country: Surfside. The series is still in early stages and has not yet been greenlighted by CBS. If it does happen, the series won’t be airing until after spinoff Sheriff Country premieres next season. Since both the new medical drama and the spinoff are from CBS Studios, that likely helps. Padalecki is also in a first-look deal with the studio.

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey. Photo: Eric Milner/CBS

The untitled medical drama is still in early development, while the Fire Country: Surfside has yet to be picked up, so it might still be a while until any concrete news about either show is revealed. The fact that the potential spinoff might still happen even despite Padalecki working on a new show is good news. At the very least, if the spinoff doesn’t go to series, there is always the possibility that Padalecki will pop up on Fire Country again, but it’s still too early to tell.

It is nice to see that Jared Padalecki is staying plenty busy following Walker’s premature cancellation. The CW reboot ended last summer after it was canceled, and the series ended on a cliffhanger that introduced James Van Der Beek as a mysterious new character. Padalecki ripped into the network’s new management for the handling of the show and much of its original scripted lineup as All American remains the sole survivor. With his deal with CBS Studios, Padalecki seems to be having no trouble locking down potential shows, and it will be exciting to see what’s next.

Fans will just have to wait and see for word on the Fire Country spinoff, which could be at any time. For now, Padalecki’s three-episode arc is streaming on Paramount+.