‘High Potential’ Adds ‘ER’ Alum in Mystery Role

An ER star is joining High Potential for its upcoming second season.

Variety reports that Mekhi Phifer has been cast in a recurring guest role on the Kaitlin Olson-led ABC drama.

Details surrounding Phifer’s character are being kept under wraps, but it will be someone who becomes involved in major crimes. Along with Olson, Phifer joins Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. He also joins Steve Howey, who was announced as a series regular in June, as the precinct’s new captain.

Phifer is best known for his role as Dr. Greg Pratt on ER from 2002 to 2008 until his character’s heartbreaking death. Other notable credits include House of Lies, Torchwood: Miracle, Soul Food, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and 8 Mile. He can most recently be seen in the 2024 films Lights Out and The Silent Hour. He also reunited with fellow ER alums Maura Tierney and Eriq La Salle on an episode of Law & Order earlier this year.

High Potential was renewed for Season 2 back in January and was one of the first shows secured for the 2025-26 season. The renewal wasn’t so surprising, as the show had been breaking records since its premiere last fall. It was also dominating on Hulu throughout the first season, especially when the show came back for the second half. Not much is known about Season 2, but with Season 1 ending on numerous cliffhangers, there will surely be a lot to look forward to.

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI). The show “follows a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.”

As of now, a premiere date for High Potential Season 2 has not been announced, but since CBS recently unveiled fall 2025 premiere dates, it shouldn’t be long until ABC jumps on the bandwagon. It’s also unknown when more information will release about Mekhi Phifer’s character, but that will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. If anything, fans will be able to look forward to Phifer’s performance, but since he is only appearing in a guest capacity, it’s unknown how many episodes he’ll be appearing in.