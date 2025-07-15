2025 Emmy Nominations Revealed

It’s officially Emmy season, and nominations for the 2025 ceremony are here.

The 2025 Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS and hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Nominations were announced on Tuesday via livestream by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song and Television Academy chair Chris Albrego. Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 and The Studio and The White Lotus with 23. The Studio has tied The Bear for most nominations in a single year for a comedy series. Meanwhile, Kathy Bates is the oldest Best Drama Actress nominee at 77, while Harrison Ford nabbed his first-ever Emmy nomination. Keep reading to see who is nominated in the main categories for the 77th Emmy Awards, and check out the full list of nominees on the Television Academy website.

Best Drama Series

Apple TV+

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in ‘Adolescence.’ (Credit: Netflix)

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones — (Photo by: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Best Reality Competition Program

Pictured: Jeff Probst. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Best Talk Series

JIMMY KIMMEL (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Series

Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Day as Lord Gaga and anchor Colin Jost as during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 8, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Photograph by John Johnson/Max

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

HBO

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

(Disney/Brian Roedel) JULIANNE NICHOLSON

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Apple TV+

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Weaver, Severance

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

(Disney/Patrick Harbron) MARTIN SHORT

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Nobody Wants This. Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 110 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. © 2024

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Apple TV+

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Photograph by Courtesy of Max

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Apple TV+

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Pictured: Cynthia Erivo as Cece– (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Netflix

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez in episode 206 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deidra O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day