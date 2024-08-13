Jared Padalecki Joins 'Fire Country,' Eyed for Possible Spinoff

Jared Padalecki is joining the Fire Country family. Just a few months after The CW canceled Walker after four seasons, Deadline reports that the actor will appear in a three-episode arc in the upcoming third season of the firefighter drama. Padalecki will portray SoCal firefighter and maverick Camden "with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode's (Max Thieriot) raw talent."

Reportedly, while this is just a recurring role, there is the possibility he could headline his own spinoff. It would be latest in the franchise following previously announced Sheriff Country, which will star Morena Baccarin and premiere during the 2025-26 season. It wouldn't be surprising if that were to happen, as CBS Studios, which produces Fire Country, also produced Padalecki's Walker. Fire Country will mark his first follow-up to the reboot since it ended in June.

(Photo: Walker -- "Maybe it's Maybelline" -- Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker)

Sources claim that the spinoff idea is "still in its nascent stages" and could be for either streaming or broadcast, unlike Sheriff Country, which will premiere on CBS. It was revealed in June 2023 that potential multiple Fire Country spinoffs were in the works, impressively only after the first season aired. Premiering in 2022, Fire Country became an instant hit on the network. With Season 3 premiering this fall, the show will only be getting bigger, especially if it's continuing to crank out spinoffs.

It's unknown what episode Padalecki will first be appearing in, but it should be interesting to see how Camden does. While nothing is set in stone with the potential spinoff, it's likely more information could come after his episodes air once CBS and CBS Studios see how his character and the episodes are received. It should also be pointed out that Padalecki's former on-screen brother Jensen Ackles will also be on CBS come fall, returning as Russell Shaw for multiple episodes of Tracker. It's basically a Supernatural reunion, even if they aren't on the same shows.

Don't miss Jared Padalecki on Fire Country's third season, premiering on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+, with the first season also streaming now on Netflix. There is plenty of time to catch up or watch for the very first time before Season 3 is here.