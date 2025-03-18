Big Update on CBS’ Next ‘FBI’ Spinoff

On the heels of the cancellations of the two current FBI spinoffs, the next potential series in the Dick Wolf franchise just got a major update.

It was previously announced that CBS was eyeing an FBI: CIA spinoff for next season, which would get a backdoor pilot later this season on FBI. Deadline reports that is no longer happening.

While there will no longer be a backdoor pilot of FBI: CIA (working title), that does not mean that the series won’t be happening. Sources tell the outlet that there are still casting negotiations for the male lead, one of three characters set to be introduced in the backdoor pilot. The episode was to have an FBI agent and a CIA agent, but since casting continues, the backdoor pilot was pushed to Episode 20 instead of Episode 19, and then pushed again to Episode 21.

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Since FBI will be wrapping production on Season 7 soon, the decision was made to not do a backdoor pilot. Additionally, actors held for the third role were let go. What this means in regards to the new spinoff is unknown, but it seems like producers are trying to make sure the right people are cast. As for the title, after it got mixed reactions from fans, it’s been reportedly decided that there will be a new title.

Earlier this month, it was announced that FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were canceled and ending after their current seasons. Whether the potential new spinoff played a factor in the cancellations is unknown, but CBS does have a lot of new shows either ordered for next season or still in contention. Plus, the network has been renewing a lot of other shows. FBI, meanwhile, received a three-season renewal last year.

Per the official logline for FBI: CIA, “a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.” It’s an intriguing plot, for sure, and if ordered to series, it wouldn’t be the only FBI spinoff not to get a backdoor pilot. International also did not get a backdoor pilot, unlike Most Wanted, which aired during Season 1 of FBI. Not much else is known about the potential new spinoff, but it’s likely just a matter of time before at least a cast is finally set.