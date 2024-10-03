'Criminal Minds' Star Matthew Gray Gubler Returning to TV in Starring Role

Actor Matthew Gray Gubler may be returning to TV for the first time since Criminal Minds as the lead in a new crime procedural: Einstein. According to a report by Deadline, Gubler will play the protagonist in this new series, which will air on CBS – if it is picked up. The show has a pilot order, but there's no telling if or when it will go to series.

Einstein is based on a German procedural with a similar premise, and is created by Andy Breckman and Randy Zisk who worked together on Monk. They are a good fit, as this story will reportedly be mix the crime format with comedy as well. Gubler's character is the great-grandson of Albert Einstein, and works as a Princeton University professor. Though brilliant, he is unambitious and mischievous, and so finds himself in trouble with the law. In order to get out of trouble, Lew Einstein is pressed into helping the local police on their most difficult cases.

Gubler will produce this series along with Breckman, Zisk, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz. Breckman reportedly wrote the script for the pilot, while Zisk will direct it. If the series goes to order, it may finally get Gubler back on the set of Criminal Minds: Evolution, since CBS Studios would be able to sync up the two schedules.

Gubler played Dr. Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds from the premiere in 2005 to the series finale in 2020. However, when the sequel series Evolution premiered in 2022, Gubler was not able to participate due to his obligations on the Hulu original series Dollface. He and Showrunner Erica Messer have both said that they want to make the schedule work if possible, and this may be the key. Gubler has appeared in movies, short films, streaming exclusives and music videos since Criminal Minds ended, but has not taken on a leading role in a new TV show until now.

Gubler was cast on Criminal Minds shortly after graduating college. His character had a few things in common with Lew Einstein – genius intellect and sharp wit – but this would still be a bit of a change for the actor. There's no word on when Einstein might go into production or whether it will get a series order. For now, fans can revisit Gubler's antics on Criminal Minds, which is streaming now on Paramount+.