Rosa Salazar Cast in CBS Pilot with Matthew Gray Gubler

Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler has a new co-star for his CBS pilot. Deadline reports that Brand New Cherry Flavor star Rosa Salazar has been cast as the female lead opposite MGG in the network’s new crime procedural pilot Einstein. It comes from the Monk team consisting of creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and director/executive producer Randy Zisk.

Einstein is “a drama with comedic undertones based on the German series of the same name, brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein (Gubler) spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad-boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases.”

Salazar can most recently be heard in the Netflix adult animated series Big Mouth. She also starred in the streamer’s mini series Brand New Cherry Flavor in 2021 and served as co-producer. Other credits include Pantheon, A Million Miles Away, Wedding Season, Undone, Chariot, B Positive, the Maze Runner film series, Parenthood, and American Horror Story, among others.

If Einstein is ordered to series, it would mark Gubler’s return to CBS after starring on Criminal Minds’ entire 15-season run as Dr. Spencer Reid from 2005 to 2020. As of now, the series only has a pilot order, and it could go either way. It’s still too early to tell, and it sounds like casting is still underway. Gubler is set to produce the series along with Breckman, Zisk, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz. Zisk will direct the pilot, with the script written by Breckman.

As of now, no other information has been revealed about the Einstein pilot, but after Rose Salazar’s announcement, it’s likely more casting news will be revealed in the coming weeks. It already sounds like an exciting series with Salazar and Matthew Gray Gubler working together. If the series moves forward, that is. Fans will just have to remain patient because it’s hard to tell when the news will come. At the very least, casting news should still be coming out soon, which will get fans even more hyped for the potential show. In the meantime, Gubler stars in all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds on Paramount+, and Salazar can be seen in Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix.