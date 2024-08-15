'Fire Country' Boss Previews Jared Padalecki's New Role

New details have been dropped on Jared Padalecki's role on Fire Country. The Supernatural alum is set to appear in a three-episode arc in the upcoming third season of the CBS drama, with the potential to headline his own spinoff. He will portray a SoCal firefighter and maverick named Camden, who is "a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent." Showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider that the part of Camden was actually written "very specifically" for Padalecki. He and star, producer, and co-creator Max Thieriot are "buddies, so that helped."

"Everyone in Bode's life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out," Napolitano shared. "Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they're twin flames and similar, and Camden's able to encourage, draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn't try to put lightning back into the bottle."

With Bode wanting to become an actual firefighter, this could definitely make for an interesting dynamic between the two of them. Especially since Bode is still getting used to being a free man, it may not be all that busy, as Napolitano explained, "It's an interesting space where people have their opinions about how Bode should go about firefighting, but again, he's not incarcerated anymore, so how much say does anybody really have over a grown man pursuing what he wants to pursue? So we'll have to see."

As of now, it's unknown what episode Jared Padalecki will be making his Fire Country debut, but from the sounds of his character and the episodes, the wait will surely be worth it. Fire Country will mark his first series since Walker was canceled by The CW after four seasons, so it will be nice to see him on TV once again. Fans will have to tune in to Fire Country Season 3 on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens. The first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+, while the first season of Fire Country is streaming now on Netflix.