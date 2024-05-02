'Fire Country' Spinoff 'Sheriff Country' Ordered to Series With Morena Baccarin

The Fire Country universe is officially expanding. TV Insider reports that CBS has ordered new spinoff Sheriff Country to series. News of the spinoff comes not long after the proposed backdoor pilot aired as part of Season 2 of Fire Country, introducing Sheriff Mickey Fox, played by Morena Baccarin. Baccarin will star in the new series, which "will follow the straight-shooting Mickey who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. It's expanding on the world of Fire Country and the town of Edgewater."

In the Season 2 episode, "Alert the Sheriff," an inmate at Three Rock escaped, and Mickey was brought on to help along with the rest of the sheriff's department. It was also revealed that Mickey is the stepsister of Diane Farr's Sharon Leone, which will be a great way to connect the two shows. Sheriff Country will premiere sometime during the 2025-26 season, and although that seems like it's far away, it will surely be here before you know it.

Sheriff Country's pilot will be written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with story by Phelan, Rater, and Max Thieriot. The three will also executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. CBS Studios will produce Sheriff Country. It will still be quite some time until a premiere date will be announced, but fans will be happy to know that they will be able to look forward to another series in the Fire Country universe, that will hopefully just be the beginning to a growing franchise.

Meanwhile, Fire Country is close to finishing up its second season, and there's no telling how it will all end. This season has been an intense one already. Between Bode's prison sentence, Cara's death, and Three Rock nearly being shut down, each episode has been more edge-of-your-seat than the last. The Season 2 finale will be premiering on Friday, May 17, and it really could go in any number of ways depending on how these next couple of episodes go.

Since Sheriff Country still has another year until it's here, it's possible Morena Baccarin will make another appearance on Fire Country to further set up the new series. More details will hopefully be revealed in the coming months about the show, but it's going to be exciting to have another show in the growing Fire Country franchise. In the meantime, new episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.