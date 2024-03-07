TV Shows Ending in 2024

Megan Behnke

03/06/2024 10:14 pm EST

It's another year of saying goodbye to some fan-favorite shows. With a number of shows ending in 2024, either on their own accord or by way of cancellation, fans will be carrying a lot of tissues with them. Between Station 19, S.W.A.T., Good Trouble, What We Do in the Shadows, and more, it's hard to see them all end.

It should be noted that there are other shows that will be ending soon but don't have an estimated premiere date as of yet, so this list is only including those that have been confirmed to end this year or have already ended this year. While these shows are available to stream, it just won't be the same without new episodes.

ABC

(Photo: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Station 19Ending after Season 7, finale TBD

The Good DoctorEnding after Season 7, finale TBD

CBS

(Photo: Bill Inoshita/© Sony Pictures Television Inc.)

Blue BloodsEnding after Season 14, finale TBD

Bob Hearts AbisholaEnding after Season 5, finale May 13

S.W.A.T.Ending after Season 7, finale TBD

Young SheldonEnding after Season 7, hour-long finale May 16

Freeform

(Photo: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

Good TroubleEnded after Season 5, finale March 5

grown-ishEnding after Season 6, finale May 22

FX

(Photo: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

What We Do in the ShadowsEnding after Season 6, finale TBD

HBO

(Photo: John P. Johnson/ HBO)

Curb Your EnthusiasmEnding after Season 12, finale April 7

NBC

(Photo: Zack Dougan/NBC)

La BreaEnded after Season 3, finale February 13

Magnum P.I.Ended after Season 5, finale January 3

Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

Big MouthEnding after Season 8, finale TBD

Sweet ToothEnding after Season 3, finale TBD

The Brothers SunEnded after Season 1, finale January 4

The Umbrella AcademyEnding after Season 4, finale August 8

Young Royals — Ending after Season 3, finale March 18

Paramount+

(Photo: Monty Brinton/Paramount+)

EvilEnding after Season 4, finale TBD

SEAL TeamEnding after Season 7, finale TBD

Star Trek: DiscoveryEnding after Season 5, finale May 30

Paramount Network

YellowstoneEnding after Season 5, finale TBD

Prime Video

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Upload — Ending after Season 4, finale TBD

Starz

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

HightownEnded after Season 3, finale March 8

The CW

(Photo: The CW)

Superman & LoisEnding after Season 4, finale TBD

