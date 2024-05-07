Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 6)

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to sit back and relax. This week, the streamer is set to continue checking titles off its May 2024 content list with the arrival of 22 new and returning TV series, movies, and Netflix originals. This week's roundup puts a major emphasis on Netflix originals, with 16 of the 22 new additions being original TV series, movies, and specials. Along with new installments of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A., part of the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke fest, documentaries like The Guardian of the Monarchs and The Final: Attack on Wembley are set to hit the streamer. This week will also bring with it the premieres of all-new series such as Super Rich in Korea, Bodkin, Thank You, Next, and more, with Blood of Zeus set to return for Season 2. On the original film front, Netflix will debut the film Mother of the Bride. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Super Rich in Korea' Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Follow the remarkable real-life stories of multibillionaires living in ultimate luxury in this unscripted series. A Singaporean chaebol billionaire, an heir to an Italian luxury brand, a Pakistani noble family member, the Kim Kardashian of the Arab world with 50 million followers and a Paris Hilton-esque shopaholic-they all have the means to live anywhere in the world, but they love Korea and chose to call it home. Enter the world of these superrich expats in the top 1 percent of society. What do they do in Korea? What do they wear and eat? The reality series Super Rich in Korea peeks into the extravagant lives of the extremely wealthy in Korea."

'The Final: Attack on Wembley' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "On July 11, 2021, Wembley Stadium was on the brink of a historic win for Gareth Southgate's England team. The squad had inspired the country on their journey to England's first major final since 1966, and the European Championship was within their reach. But as England supporters arrived at Wembley from all corners of the country, celebration quickly turned to chaos. Mayhem took over with scenes of drunkenness and drug-taking, and ticketless fans saw an opportunity to storm the stadium. With compelling first-hand testimony and visceral user-generated-content, this is the dramatic story of a day that began with euphoria, and ended in a nation left reeling."

'Bodkin' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "BODKIN (wt) is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction – about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves – the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears."

'Mother of the Bride' Premiere Date: Thursday, May 9

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Lana's daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago."

'Blood of Zeus' Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, May 10

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 5/6/24

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Reba Seasons 1-6 Avail. 5/7/24

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes) Avail. 5/8/24

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

War Dogs Avail. 5/9/24

The Guardian of the Monarchs (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Sing Street

Thank You, Next (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/10

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Living with Leopards (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: South Africa (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES