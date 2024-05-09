NBC Reveals 'Deal or No Deal Island' Season 2 Fate

Deal or No Deal Island is officially coming back. Variety reports that the game show has been renewed for Season 2, ahead of the Season 1 finale on May 13. Since its premiere in February, the series has averaged 5.8 million viewers across all platforms and is the top NBC unscripted series on Peacock.

Hosted by Joe Manganiello, Deal or No Deal Island puts a twist on the classic game show. 13 contestants duke it out on the banker's private island, competing in challenges to find hidden briefcases worth over $200 million. A player is then selected to face the banker in a game of Deal or No Deal. One contestant will be the last one standing and have the chance to beat the banker for a shot at winning the grand prize.

"With expert gameplay, adventure, and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original," Corie Henson, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together, we're thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker's limits."

"It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of Deal or No Deal Island, welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker's guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP," Sharon Levy, chief executive officer of Endemol Shine North America, said. "We're thrilled that NBC has picked up a second cycle and eagerly anticipate seeing how the Banker will physically test and mentally challenge a new season of contestants as they compete for a transformative jackpot."

Deal or No Deal Island was first announced last fall. While Manganiello is the host, taking over for Howie Mandel, who was the host of the original, Mandel serves as executive producer. Alevy Productions and Endemol Shine North America produce the series, which films on location in Panama. It's unknown if Season 2 will continue to shoot in Panama or if it will switch locations. More information on the second season will hopefully be announced soon, but fans will be excited to know that Deal or No Deal Island isn't going anywhere any time soon.