'FBI: Most Wanted': Exclusive First Look at Season 5's Penultimate Episode

The end of FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 is almost here, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive look at photos from the penultimate episode. Airing on Tuesday, May 14, Season 5, Episode 12, "Derby Day," "When a mob-connected police informant is found murdered before a major crime boss is being indicted on federal charges, the Fugitive Task Force goes on a hunt for the killers. Meanwhile, Hana grows closer to Ethan."

From the sounds of it, the Fugitive Task Force will be having their hands full, and when a crime boss is involved, you know it's never good. On top of that, Hana's relationship with Michael Raymond-James' Ethan seems to be getting a lot more intense. The FBI Special Agent has been feeling quite lonely, especially after Ray's engagement, so it's already becoming an interesting pairing.

(Photo: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

With this upcoming episode being the second-to-last of the season, fans will likely be able to look forward to some type of setup for the finale. It was previously revealed that the Season 5 finale will see a culprit threaten the city of Manhattan with a dirty bomb as Ray prepares his wedding to Cora. It's hard to tell just what will happen in the finale, but as always, it will surely be an episode fans won't want to miss.

Whatever happens in these final two episodes, and however it ends, it won't be long until viewers find out what's next. CBS previously renewed all three FBI shows for the 2024-25 season and will once again take over Tuesday nights on CBS' 2024 fall schedule. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be long until we find out when the Fugitive Task Force will be returning following the finale on May 21.

(Photo: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Meanwhile, Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted looks a tad different from last season. After Alexa Davalos exited ahead of the season as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, FBI's Shantel VanSanten joined the cast as Special Agent Nina Chase. It's unknown if anyone else will be leaving the series any time soon, but hopefully, there's enough of a heads-up. Hopefully, that doesn't happen, especially since FBI: International keeps rolling with the punches.

Check out the new photos from next week's FBI: Most Wanted, and watch the new episode this Tuesday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be the penultimate episode, meaning it's going to be as intense as ever, and there's no telling what will go down.