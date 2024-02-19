Iain Armitage's Plans After 'Young Sheldon' Ends Revealed (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Iain Armitage recently got to celebrate Dolly Parton and a bunch of pups at the taping for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, but he's still got his mind on Young Sheldon Season 7 and what comes after. PopCulture.com caught up with the 15-year-old star on the pink carpet at the Nashville, Tennessee, taping for the CBS special, and he let us in on his next steps after Young Sheldon ends in May.

"I wanna jump in and do more (projects), but I also do want some more time to travel because I love traveling all around the world," Armitage told us. "I love acting so much, so it sure would be wonderful to do another project after this."

But before he jets off or jumps into another project, Armitage, who also appears on HBO's Big Little Lies, is focused on wrapping up Young Sheldon. He is clearly excited for fans of the Big Bang Theory spinoff to see the final episodes, which he promises will be as humourous as ever.

"For Season 7, every single episode that I've read so far has made me laugh out loud and been so funny and so fun to film," he said.

Of the show overall, Armitage remarked, "I'm so lucky and I feel so honored to have gotten to work on this show. Every scene that we've filmed has been so much fun."

