Yellowstone fans, rejoice! The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 was renewed for a second season on Tuesday, Paramount+ announced — but that’s not all. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is also developing another new series, 1932, which will focus on the Dutton family generation during one of the worst years of the Great Depression. This is in addition to the previously announced Paramount Network spinoff 6666.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser added. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS, and the entire team on this universe.”

1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, tracking their move from Texas to Montana to establish the Yellowstone Ranch seen in Yellowstone. Sam Elliott also stars as Shea Brennan, a Pinkerton Agency employee and Civil War veteran who leads the expedition. Isabel May stars as Elsa Dutton, while Audie Rick plays a young John Dutton Sr. LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelson, James Landry Herbert, and Noah Le Gros also star. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with new episodes dropping every Sunday on Paramount+.

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real-time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” Chris McCarthy, president, and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said Tuesday. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.” No further details about 1932 were announced.

The renewal news cannot be surprising, as 1883 proved that Yellowstone‘s success can carry to other platforms. Yellowstone itself was renewed for a fifth season earlier this month after closing out its most-watched season yet. The new season is expected to start filming in May, which could mean the show is on track to return before 2022 is over. The Yellowstone Season 4 finale was watched by an astonishing 9.3 million total viewers live, a number unheard of in today’s fractured television environment. Yellowstone Season 4 also earned the show’s biggest award nomination yet, as the show is up for best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.