90 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Prime Video in July 2025

With July just a few hours away, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has revealed the full list of titles streaming next month.

While a handful of TV shows will be joining the streaming lineup next month, including Sherlock Season 1 and Shooter Seasons 1 through 3, July is all about movies at Prime Video.

Prime Video subscribers will have no shortage of films to pick for their next movie night, with everything from I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry to How to Train Your Dragon 2, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, and more streaming next month. Other arrivals include Jon M. Chu’s Oscar-winning musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, Prime new original film Heads of State, starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and favorites such as The Addams Family, Teen Wolf, and Saving Private Ryan. July will also bring several film series to the streamer, with the complete Rocky film series, several Fast & Furious films, and a handful of Rambo movies all streaming.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in July.

July 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Bridge Too Far

A Fish Called Wanda

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bandits

Blown Away

Blue Crush

Blue Velvet

Colors

Creed II

Death Warrant

Double Impact

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Every Day

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Fiddler On the Roof

Gladiator

Hart’s War

Hidden Figures

Hoodlum

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

It Came from Outer Space

K-PAX

Leaving Las Vegas

Licorice Pizza

Little Fockers

Little Man

Mad Max

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Mystic Pizza

No Country for Old Men

No Way Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paths Of Glory

Rings

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Salt

Saving Private Ryan

Teen Wolf (1985)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Apartment

The Bone Collector

The Bounty Hunter

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Funhouse

The Great Train Robbery

The Horse Soldiers

The House Bunny

The Hustle

The Informant!

The Perfect Storm

The Usual Suspects

Thunderbolt And Lightfoot

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage

Sherlock S1

Shooter S1-3

July 2

Heads of State (2025)

July 4

Game Night (2018)

July 9

Ballard (2025)

July 11

Better Man (2025)

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders

July 15

Uncharted

July 17

Surf Girls: International

July 19

Sabotage

PBC on Prime

July 21

Justice on Trial

July 23

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War

July 25

Wicked

July 30

War of the Worlds (2005)