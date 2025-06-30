More Than 300 Movies Coming to Pluto TV in July 2025 – And They’re All Free to Watch

At-home summer movie nights just got a lot better thanks to Pluto TV.

Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service already boasts a content catalog numbering in the thousands, and this July, the streamer is adding more than 300 additional movies to that count.

Next month, Pluto TV viewers will be able to stream plenty of fan-favorites and cult classics, including Four Weddings and A Funeral, Mean Girls, The Matrix, Forrest Gump, and Sleepless in Seattle. Other movies joining the lineup include Bones And All, Crocodile Dundee, Cujo, Disturbia, Transformers, and The Untouchables.

Next month will be a major one for more than just Pluto TV’s new movie offerings. With July marking the halfway point to Christmas, the streamer will also celebrate Christmas in July with plenty of holiday cheer, including holiday movies and classic TV episodes such as The Christmas Contract and Christmas in Louisiana, as well as fan-favorite Hallmark movies like A Family Christmas Gift and Hitched for the Holidays. The streamer will also a Yellowstone marathon over the Fourth of July weekend.

All of Pluto TV’s movies, as well as its hundreds of live, linear channels, are available to stream for free. Keep scrolling to see all of the movies streaming on Pluto TV this July.

Pluto TV July Movies (A-F)

40 Days And 40 Nights

5 Days Of War

A.C.O.D.

Action Point

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Air Force One

Alfie (1966)

Alice, Darling

Along Came A Spider

American Assassin

American Beauty

Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging

Anna (2019)

Arena (1991)

Arkansas

Aviator, The

Awakenings

Backtrace

Bandslam

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Barefoot In The Park

Bart Got A Room

Bay, The

Baywatch

Be Cool

Beast With A Million Eyes, The

Beauty Shop

Bellboy, The

Better Life, A

Big Bang, The (2010)

Big Night (1996)

Biker Boyz

Birdcage, The

Black Butterfly (2017)

Black Cop

Black Sheep

Blue Hill Avenue

Blue Velvet

Body And Soul (1981)

Bones And All

Boomerang

Brassed Off

Breakdown

Bullet Head

Bully

Burning, The

Burnt Orange Heresy, The

Carbon Copy

Cattle Annie And Little Britches

Caveman

Ceremony

Chain Of Command (2015)

Chilly Scenes Of Winter

Chorus Line, A

Cinderfella

Citizen’s Band

City Of Lies

Coach Carter

Code 46

Colony, The (2021)

Cop Land

Core, The

Cosmopolis

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles

Crow, The

Crying Game, The

Cujo

Cutting Edge, The (1992)

Cyborg 2: Glass Shadow

Dark Command, The

Death Rides A Horse

Death Wish (2018)

Deep Impact

Destroyer

Devon

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dirty Work (1998)

Disaster Movie

Disorderly Orderly, The

Disturbia

Down A Dark Hall

Dr. Who And The Daleks

Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth

Dumbstruck

Duplex

Dysfunktional Family

Elvis And Annabelle

Empire Of The Sun

Ender’s Game

Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain, The

Enough

Envy

Everly

Fan, The

Fargo (1996)

Few Good Men, A

Firewalker

First Blood

First Knight

Fish Called Wanda, A

Fisher King, The

Flatliners (1990)

Forrest Gump

Fortress, The (2021)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Foxfire

Frailty

Frank And Jesse

Fresh

Frida

Pluto TV July Movies (G-M)

Georgia

Geronimo: An American Legend

Get Over It

Ghost And The Darkness, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2011)

Giver, The

Godfather Part II, The

Godfather, The

Good Ol’ Freda

Goon: The Last Of The Enforcers

Gorky Park (1983)

Grass Is Greener, The

Great Gatsby, The (1974)

Great Raid, The

Grifters, The

Gun Shy Fka Salty

Guns Akimbo

Hamburger Hill

Hammer

Hard Eight

Heavenly Kid, The

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Highlander 2: Renegade Version (Director’s Cut)

Highlander: The Source

Hills Run Red, The

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hotel Artemis

Hours, The

How To Beat The High Cost Of Living

Importance Of Being Earnest, The

In The Line Of Fire

Inconceivable (2017)

Into The White

Island In The Sky

It! The Terror From Beyond Space

Jason’s Lyric

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

Juice

Jungleland

Just Like Heaven

Keep, The

Kid, The (2019)

Killer’s Kiss

Ladies Man, The (1961)

Ladies Man, The (2000)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Last Of The Red Hot Lovers

Lawman

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Like Water For Chocolate

Limelight

Little Big Man (CBS Legacy)

Little Mermaid, The

Little Nicky

Long Way Down, A

Longest Yard, The (1974)

Lookout, The

Losing Isaiah

Love Bites

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Lucky

Mac And Devin Go To High School

Machinist, The

Mad Max

Malice In Wonderland

Man Called Horse, A (CBS Legacy)

Man Of Tai Chi

Man Who Fell To Earth, The (1976)

Man-Thing

Mannequin Two: On The Move

Marie Antoinette (2006 Feature)

Matrix Revolutions, The

Matrix, The

Mean Girls

Mechanic, The (1972)

Men At Work

Men, Women & Children

Mercury Man (Sub)

Moby Dick (1956)

Month By The Lake, A

Mother (1996)

Mr. Holmes (Miramax)

Mr. Mom

Muscle Shoals

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Pluto TV July Movies (N-Z)

Net, The (1995)

Next Stop Wonderland

Night Listener, The

No Country For Old Men (Miramax)

Noah

Old School

One Day In September

Ordinary People

Organization, The

Original Kings Of Comedy, The

Out Of Towners (1970)

Outlander (2009)

Paris When It Sizzles

Pathology

Patriot, The (2000)

Pebble And The Penguin, The

Permanent

Phantoms

Philadelphia

Pink Panther (1964), The

Pink Panther Strikes Again, The

Point Blank (Sub)

Prey (2007)

Primal Fear

Princess Of Nebraska

Professional, The (1994)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Project Almanac

Proof

Quick And The Dead, The (1995)

Quiet Man, The

Rage Of Honor

Raging Bull

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Raven, The

Regression

Repentance

Return Of The Living Dead III

Return Of The Living Dead: Necropolis

Return Of The Living Dead: Rave To The Grave

Revolver (2005)

Rio Grande

Road To Perdition

RoboCop (1987)

RoboCop (2014)

RoboCop 2

RoboCop 3

Rock-A-Bye Baby

Roman Holiday

Running Man, The

Sabrina (1954)

Saint, The

Salmon Fishing In The Yemen (CBS Films)

Saturday Night Fever

Save The Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan

Sayonara

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Secuestro Express

Senseless

Seven Psychopaths (CBS Films)

Shaft

Shootist, The

Signal, The

Silk Road (2021)

Sleepless In Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Soloist, The

Some Girl(S)

Sorcerer And The White Snake , The (Sub)

Source Code

Square, The

Stand Up Guys

Standoff (2015)

Stanley & Iris

Star Kid

Staying Alive

Steel Dawn

Substitute, The (1996)

Suburbicon

Sum Of All Fears, The

Summer Rental

Super 8

Super, The (2018)

Swingers

Tales Of Terror

Teen Wolf Too

The Last Letter

Theater Of Blood

Thelma & Louise

Thing Called Love, The

Thousand Words, A

Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland

Top Five

Top Gun

Total Recall

Trading Places

Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Trucks

Uninvited, The

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

Warriors, The

When Harry Met Sally

Witless Protection

Witness

Yards, The

Yonkers Joe

You’ve Got Mail

Z For Zachariah

Zero Days