‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Ended With Some Massive Ratings

Yellowstone held its Season 4 finale in January, and the big episode set a massive ratings record. According to Deadline, the finale nabbed 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. This is up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, which brought in 5.2 million viewers. The Season 4 finale also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere.

Notably, the Yellowstone Season 4 finale is the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017, which had 11.4 million viewers. “Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve – from the center of the country to each of the coasts – and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” said ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO, Chris McCarthy. “Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Yellowstone/status/1478049340333690881?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Fans of the show have been desperate to know when Season 5 will premiere, and now a release date window has been revealed.

Variety spoke with executive producer David Glasser about all things Yellowstone, and reported that the EP indicated filming for Season 5 would begin in May, and the series could debut sometime in the fall. “It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser said of where the show’s narrative is currently. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell.” Glasser went on to say that series creator Taylor Sheridan is nowhere near done with Yellowstone stories, which is actively working on now.

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.” Glasser continued, “As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way. I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”