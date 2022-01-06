‘1883’ Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The Yellowstone spinoff 1883 certainly has fans talking, especially now that the original series has wrapped up its fourth season. While there has been some discussion from showrunner Taylor Sheridan over the fact that he doesn’t think his shows are critical darlings, what have critics said about the first season of 1883 so far?

The prequel series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, and It currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 84%, meaning it’s certified fresh. Popculture.com rated the show highly. “There are some wild moments, gripping action and slow moments that let our characters get emotional and breathe without things getting too dry,” the review read. “This is a show I’m interested in watching more of: tempers rising over routes, clashes on how to handle a massive group of travelers, intimate family moments and some great acting throughout it all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

High Praise

Most critics are ready to take a ride with 1883. “Thanks to a compelling plot and a robust cast of characters, the dramatic Western creates an entertaining chronicle that’s easy to get caught up in,” read the Common Sense Media review. “Two episodes in, and I genuinely can’t stop thinking about it,” wrote Dustin Rowles for Pajiba.

A Worthy Spinoff

Critics also thought 1883 was good enough to stand on its own outside of Yellowstone. “A brilliant Yellowstone prequel that portrays an era of open spaces, constant dangers,” wrote the Chicago-Sun Times. “1883 hits all the right notes as an absorbing piece of fiction,” wrote the New York Post.

The Brutal American West

Vanity Fair also had positive things to say about 1883. “Strap down your Stetson, ’cause it’s a grim, bumpy ride… This isn’t just the Duttons’ traumatic origin story; in many ways, it’s the American West’s, too,” they wrote. Many critics pointed out Elliott as the show’s expected standout. “We’re concerned about the pacing of 1883 and how it depicts Indigenous people, but the story is compelling, and Sam Elliott’s multi-layered lead performance is more than enough to keep us interested,” wrote Decider.

Narrative Scope

Other critics pointed out the massive scope of 1883 and how it even outpaced Yellowstone itself. “1883 has the characters, the scope, and the vision to become an exciting new chapter of the Yellowstone franchise, as well as a rare example of a spin-off that never feels beholden to its source material,” wrote Variety. The AV Club called it an “unflinching look at the beginnings of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family.”

Some Naysayers

However, not everyone is on board with 1883. “An opportunity to disrupt present-day comprehension of a transformative period in U.S. history is wasted on yet another narrative from the point of view of white settlers,” pointed out IndieWire. CNN was similarly harsh, writing that “for fans of westerns, 1883 certainly looks like the real deal, coming from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and featuring Sam Elliott as a gnarled cowboy. The execution, however, feels stale.” The Hollywood Reporter wrote “I can’t emphasize enough how much unearned credibility the series gets from Elliott’s performance.” 1883’s first three episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+, with following installments premiering each Sunday.