Is 'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Headed to '6666' Spinoff?

✖

Little is known about the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 6666, but a new photo from Kelly Reilly has us wondering. On April 30, Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, posted an Instagram photo from the actual 6666, also known as the Four Sixes Ranch. While it will be the setting of an upcoming show, 6666 is an actual 260,000-acre homestead in Texas. Was this a simple visit, or was it something more?

Some speculation was fired off in the comments about what this meant for Reilly's character in Yellowstone Season 4. 6666 was also used for some scenes in the Paramount Network drama's new season, so it might be reasonable to assume she was there filming more for Yellowstone. However, Yellowstone Season 4's filming reportedly wrapped in November 2020. That leaves two possible reasons Reilly was down there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Reilly (@mzkellyreilly)

First, and most likely, it was a simple trip for pleasure. Reilly might have just been on vacation, enjoying some time on the ranch. Supporting this are some more photos from the days prior, where the 43-year-old actress embarked on a "girls trip" with Nic Sheridan, the wife of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. News also broke this past week that Taylor was leading an ownership group to take over the historic Texas property, meaning the Sheridans (and presumably their guest Reilly) had loads of reason to be down there.

However, this might have been some business at play as well. Perhaps Reilly was scoping out the setting for the spinoff, as well. It's also rare for Reilly to tag locations with her Instagram posts, so perhaps she was teasing fans with that recognizable number and locale.

While we may be stretching here, almost anything is fair game when it comes to 6666. No real specifics are known about the show, aside from that it might include some original Yellowstone characters. Its synopsis, per The Hollywood Reporter, reads: "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made. (Taylor) Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari exec produce."

No other release date or other information is available about 6666. It and fellow Yellowstone spinoff Y:1883 will debut on Paramount+ some time in the future. Yellowstone will return with its fourth season later in 2021.