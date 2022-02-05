‘Yellowstone’ Gets Major News for Season 5

Yellowstone fans officially have their major Season 5 renewal news, and now the hit Paramount Network drama’s fate has been revealed. In a new press release, the network confirmed that Yellowstone is indeed returning for another season with stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, and Brecken Merrill all set to return. Other returning cast members include Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement on the big renewal news. “We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” added Yellowstone executive producer David C. Glasser.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Yellowstone recently held its Season 4 finale, and the big episode set a massive ratings record. According to Deadline, the finale nabbed 9.3 million total viewers in Live+Same Day. This is up 81% when compared to the Season 3 finale, which brought in 5.2 million viewers. The Season 4 finale also surpassed the previous Live+Same Day viewership of 8 million set by the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere.

Notably, the Yellowstone Season 4 finale is the most-watched telecast on cable since The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere on AMC in October 2017, which had 11.4 million viewers. “Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning in to the season finale, proving we’ve hit a cultural nerve – from the center of the country to each of the coasts – and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” said ViacomCBS Media Networks President and CEO, Chris McCarthy. “Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with

1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.” At this time, there is no official word when Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere.