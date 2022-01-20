‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Has High Praise for Paramount+ Prequel ‘1883’

Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly has some high praise for the show’s Paramount+ prequel, 1883, and she’s taken to social media to share it with her fans. In a recent Instagram post, Reilly uploaded a promotional photo from 1883, which takes place nearly 150 years before the current events of . “So I just caught up with [1883],” she began her post caption. “What a stunning piece of work by Taylor Sheridan and all the cast and crew!”

Reilly continued, “Love watching the ancestors of our modern day Duttons journey to Montana … what a humbling reminder of what it took. Can’t wait to see the rest of the season.” Many of the actress’s followers have responded positively to her post, with one commenting, “Same! The show just keeps getting better and better. I have to keep reminding myself that Tim McGraw has not been an actor all his life. He was MADE for this role.” Someone else added, “I absolutely love this spin off. The acting is fantastic. Just need to get past all the beautiful teeth. Definitely not the dentistry they had back then! Can’t wait for the next episode!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone spinoff that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. The Duttons are played by McGraw and his real-life wife, Faith Hill. Sam Elliott also stars in the series, playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he is not one to “suffer fools.”

In a statement on joining the cast of the new series, Elliott said, “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us.” The former Ranch star continued, “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The new series debuted its first two episodes in December, and has been airing new episodes on Sundays, skipping only Jan. 2. The show will take a week off again, on Jan. 23, but will be back with Episode 6 on Sunday, Jan. 30. In the meantime, Paramount+ subscribers can always catch up on the past episodes, before the next one airs.