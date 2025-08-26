The 7 Most Loved Streaming Hits of the Summer

The summer season is almost over, but it brought some of television’s most loved shows.

Summer 2025 saw returning and new shows on streaming.

While some are still airing for a little bit longer, some have already ended, whether their latest seasons or officially. Shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty have been getting everyone tuned in and debating. Elsewhere, shows like Squid Game and And Just Like That… have completed their runs, leaving fans to wonder what could have been next. In Squid Game’s case, there might already be a next in place. For now, check out these seven streaming shows that fans have been loving this summer.

And Just Like That… (HBO Max)

The third season of the Sex and the City sequel series premiered on May 29. Showrunner Michael Patrick King shared on Instagram earlier this month that it would be the final season, writing in a statement that he came to the decision when he was writing the last episode. He said it “became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.” The episode order was extended from 10 to 12 episodes to give the series a proper goodbye, and it officially ended on Aug. 14.

Countdown (Prime Video)

This underrated crime drama has become a fan-favorite for its first season. From One Chicago and FBI vet Derek Haas, Countdown premiered on June 25, centering on a covert task force with undercover agents that is formed after a Department of Homeland Security officer is killed in broad daylight. While they’re brought in to track down the murderer, the search reveals a much darker conspiracy as they race to protect Los Angeles. The series, starring Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, Uli Latukefu, and Eric Dane, has a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 34% approval rating. The season finale is set to drop on Sept. 3

Squid Game (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s biggest shows came to an end on June 27, with the third and final season of Squid Game. Fans got to see the second part of the games that were started on Season 2, and see whether Seong Gi-hun was able to end it and the Front Man. The finale teased a reported American spinoff, with Cate Blanchett appearing as a recruiter.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

It’s the love triangle heard around the world, as fans are continuing to debate over Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It was announced in March that the romantic drama, based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, would be ending after Season 3, which premiered on July 16.

The news wasn’t so surprising, as Season 3 is based on the third and final book in the series, We’ll Always Have Summer. Per the release schedule, the series finale will drop on Sept. 17 on Prime Video, and fans will finally have their definitive answer as to who is the endgame and whether it will be the same as the book.

The Waterfront (Netflix)

From Kevin Williamson, The Waterfront premiered on June 19, and it seemed poised to do well since Williamson is behind shows such as Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries, and Tell Me a Story, among others. Starring an A-list cast including Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner, and Maria Bello, the series is inspired by true events and follows the Buckley family as they attempt to regain control of their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire. As of this week, Netflix has canceled the show after just one season, despite it reaching No. 1 on the charts more than once.

We Were Liars (Prime Video)

We Were Liars seemed to be the perfect summer show when it premiered on June 18, but those who didn’t read the E. Lockhart novel it’s based on had no clue the trauma they were about to endure. The story follows a teen girl who returns to her family’s private island after a tragic event that happened the previous summer. Due to amnesia, she can’t remember, and the other three “Liars,” comprised of her two cousins and the nephew of a man one of her aunts is seeing, try to help her.

Developed by Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, We Were Liars stars Emily Alyn Lind, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, and David Morse. The Season 1 finale set up a potential second season, which would be based on Lockhart’s prequel, Family of Liars.

Wednesday (Netflix)

After a nearly three-year wait, Wednesday Season 2 finally premiered on Aug. 6, and was split into two parts consisting of four episodes each, with the second part premiering on Sept. 3. Many fans had a lot of thoughts on the long-awaited season, and were not looking forward to waiting for the second part. At the very least, Season 3 has already been greenlit, so there will be much more on the way.