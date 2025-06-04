7 Shows To Binge-Watch Before the New Seasons Drop

There are a handful of shows coming out over the next few months that warrant a rewatch before they return.

Binge-watching a show before it returns just makes sense, especially if it’s been a while since it’s been on the air.

Of course, there are a lot of shows coming back, so not every single one can be included on this list. However, there are quite a lot that are still returning over the next few weeks that certainly need attention, as well as a pretty big one finally returning after over three years in a matter of months. Check out some of the best shows to binge-watch before new seasons come out.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 203 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Although Season 3 of the Netflix teen dramedy drops on Thursday, binge-watching is still pretty doable with 10 episodes for the first two seasons. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that saw Georgia getting arrested at her wedding, so a rewatch would be needed for those who need a bit of a refresher as to how and why it happened.

Resident Alien (Peacock)

RESIDENT ALIEN — “Avian Flu” Episode 304 — Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom — (Photo by: James Dittiger/SYFY)

Season 4 of Resident Alien premieres on Friday on USA Network and SyFy, but there is still plenty of time to catch up on the mystery dramedy before it returns. It’s been a little over a year since Season 3 aired, meaning that it couldn’t hurt to rewatch the first three seasons on Peacock, where Season 4 will also soon be streaming.

Squid Game (Netflix)

Squid Game S2 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S2 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Squid Game is set to come to an end with its upcoming third season on Friday, June 27. While fans had to wait a long time for Season 2 to come out, three years, to be exact, the wait is not even long for Season 3. Viewers probably rewatched Squid Game before Season 2 released in December, but rewatching the first two seasons again before Season 3 can’t hurt.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

After a very, very long wait, Netflix has announced that Stranger Things’ fifth and final season will release this fall in three parts. The first part, consisting of four episodes, will premiere on Nov. 26, followed by three more episodes on Christmas and the finale on New Year’s Eve. Although November is still a few months away, it’s never too late to binge-watch, especially since it has been so long since Season 4 dropped three years ago.

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Bear really needs no introduction, but in case you haven’t heard, Season 4 of the FX on Hulu psychological dramedy premieres on Wednesday, June 25. The premiere date is not a surprise, as the series has stayed pretty consistent each year, mostly so it’s able to be eligible for the upcoming Emmy Awards instead of having to wait for the following year. The first three seasons are streaming on Hulu, and there is no time like the present to catch up.

The Gilded Age (Max)

HBO’s popular historical drama The Gilded Age will finally be premiering its long-awaited third season on Sunday, June 22, but fans can catch up on the first two seasons now on Max. HBO renewed the show for Season 3 back in December 2023, around the time Season 2 ended, so fans have been waiting for quite a while. Now would be a great time for a refresher.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, there’s no doubt that The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third and final season will go out with a bang. The series, based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, will return on Wednesday, July 16, so now would be a good time to catch up and see if your favorite endgame will come out on top, especially if you don’t know how the books end.