Major HBO Max Series Canceled After 3 Seasons

And Just Like That… HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival is coming to an end.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced Friday that And Just Like That… will conclude at the end of its ongoing third season, wrapping up with its finale on Aug. 14.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end,” King wrote on Instagram. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12,” he continued. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

King concluded: “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Parker, who has played Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw on and off since its premiere in 1998, also said goodbye to And Just Like That… on Instagram Friday, sharing a slideshow of moments filming the original show with co-stars Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall as well as the HBO Max reboot, which debuted in 2021.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” she wrote in part. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

“[King] and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete,” she continued. “[And Just Like That…] was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.”



Parker went on, “I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so,” concluding, “I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

The original Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004, spanning six seasons and two films ahead of the HBO Max reboot.