New Season of One of Netflix’s Biggest Shows Ever Is Streaming This Week

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is coming back this week.

The third and final season of Squid Game premieres on Friday.

It was announced in July that the South Korean survival thriller was set to end after its third season. But unlike the over three-year wait for Season 2, fans only had to wait about six months. Netflix revealed in January that Squid Game would indeed be coming to an end in 2025, following the cliffhanger that Season 2 ended on. While three seasons may not seem like a lot, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the third season just felt like the right season to end it on.

“When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of Season 3, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale,” he said. “I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”

Squid Game Season 3 will pick up in the aftermath of the Season 2 cliffhanger. “Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one,” per the official synopsis. “So Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.”

Photo Credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix

“Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst,” the synopsis continues. “Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?”

The Season 3 cast consists of Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wa, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, and Park Gyu-young. Dong-hyuk also serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Kim Ji-yeon is also an executive producer, with Han Heung-seok serving as producer. Squid Game’s third and final season drops on Friday only on Netflix, so make sure to tune in to see how it all comes to an end.