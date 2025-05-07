Prime Video Releases Teaser Trailer for New Series ‘We Were Liars’

Summer on Beechwood Island is getting closer.

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for the psychological thriller We Were Liars, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by E. Lockhart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per Amazon, We Were Liars “follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

Emily Alyn Lind plays Cadance, while Subham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, and Joseph Zada play the rest of the “Liars” – Gat, Mirren, and Johnny, respectively. The cast for We Were Liars also includes Caitlin FitzGerald, Mami Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, David Morse, and Wendy Crewson.

We Were Liars is co-written by The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec and Roswell, New Mexico creator Carina Adly Mackenzie, who serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Lockhart and Emily Cummins. Plec’s My So-Called Company produces the series with Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios.



“We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years, and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us,” Plec and MacKenzie said in 2023 when Prime Video ordered We Were Liars to series. “But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We‘re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie.”

We Were Liars spawned prequel novel Family of Liars in 2022, set 27 years before the events of We Were Liars. E. Lockhart will be coming out with a new book in the series, We Fell Apart: A We Were Liars Novel, later this year. As for the actual series, all eight episodes of We Were Liars will be dropping on Prime Video on June 18. It will be the perfect way to start the summer, especially since all episodes will be available at once.