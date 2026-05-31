Polymarket bettors have clearly deduced the latest No. 1 movie on Netflix for this week, but could a new throwback title shake things up?

While the recent Netflix Originals are still ranking high, a 2007 thriller with major stars has entered the fray.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 31, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds around this week’s U.S. Netflix viewership. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Ladies First

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Official Synopsis: “Damien Sachs (Sacha Baron Cohen) seemingly has it all: money, power, and a never ending stream of casual flings. As he prepares to ascend to the role of CEO at a leading advertising agency, his life is turned upside down when he wakes up in his worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women. Where he once ruled the boardroom, he now finds himself humbled and going head-to-head with the newly fierce and fearless Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike). With the rules of engagement changed and Alex at the top of her game, the two boldly battle it out in a playful and satirical comedy about what happens when the script is flipped.”

3. Cleaner

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Official Synopsis: “After years as a detective, Tom runs a business specializing in cleaning up crime scenes, but a new gig at a ritzy house reveals a possible cover-up.”

2. GOAT

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Official Synopsis: “… an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!’”

1. The Crash

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Official Synopsis: “A car carrying three young adults slams into a brick building at 100 miles per hour in Strongsville, Ohio, leaving two lives lost and one sole survivor. The driver, 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, was driving her boyfriend, Dom, and his friend, Davion, home from a party when the unthinkable happened. But as detectives comb through the wreckage, what first appears to be a tragic accident begins to look like a calculated crime scene. The Crash takes a deep dive into the volatile relationship at the center, examining the shifting narratives of that fateful night to explore where a fatal mistake ends and cold-blooded murder begins.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

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These Sunday rankings also reflect the current top Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

The Crash is the top choice, with a 99-100% chance of winning the week. Swapped and In Her Shoes are the outside favorites to somehow earn the most views, but Polymarket only gives each film around a 1% chance of overtaking The Crash.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

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