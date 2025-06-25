Jensen Ackles’ New Show Is Streaming This Week

Jensen Ackles has a new show that’s officially streaming.

The Supernatural alum is starring in Prime Video’s newest series, Countdown, alongside Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From One Chicago and FBI’s Derek Haas, and also starring Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu, Countdown centers on the aftermath of the murder of an officer with the Department of Homeland Security. “LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Play video

The first three episodes of Countdown premiered on Wednesday, with new episodes dropping weekly. The season finale is set to air on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Haas serves as showrunner and executive producer on Countdown, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Merrick McCartha and Jonathan Togo recur on the series.

Meanwhile, Countdown is the latest series that Ackles has been part of as of late. The actor has also appeared in numerous episodes of CBS’ Tracker and is aiming to return to the series for the upcoming third season. He is set to return to The Boys as Soldier Boy for the fifth and final season, and will reprise the role in the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising, both of which are on Prime Video.

Elizabeth Morris/Prime

While the show has just premiered, critics and fans are already giving their thoughts, and surprisingly, it’s not good. Even with the star power and action that Countdown is packing. It currently has only a 36% approval rating and 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s entirely possible that the ratings will only go up as the season continues and more people give it a chance. It’s hard to judge a show based on the first few episodes since it hasn’t had time to really be fleshed out yet.

Fans can give their own opinions by watching the first three episodes of Countdown now on Prime Video. New episodes will drop on Wednesdays, leading up to the season finale in September. There will be a lot of action to look forward to, not to mention the fact that Jensen Ackles is in it and the rest of the cast is pretty on point as well.