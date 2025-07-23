Netflix Reveals If ‘Wednesday’ Will Get a 3rd Season

Get ready for more murder and mayhem. Netflix has renewed its hit show Wednesday for Season 3.

The Addams Family-inspired series starring Jenna Ortega as a teenage Wednesday Addams was officially renewed on Wednesday ahead of its Season 2, part one premiere on Aug. 6.

Wednesday‘s 2022 Season 1 premiere was a streaming sensation, and the series reached the top of Netflix’s viewership charts in 90 countries with more than 1 billion hours viewed just three weeks after its debut.

“It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe—one deadpan quip at a time,” said showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets—and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

“The undeniable impact of Wednesday resonated immediately with fans worldwide, driving it to the top of our charts as our most popular English language TV show, and sparking cultural trends,” added Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer, who added, “On the heels of its highly anticipated [Season 2] return, we are thrilled to renew the iconic series for a third and to deliver more of what the fans love.”

Wednesday Season 2 will debut in two parts on Aug. 6 and Sept. 3. In Season 2, Wednesday returns to Nevermore, “where fresh foes and woes await,” as per Netflix. This season, “Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Wednesday also stars Gwendoline Christie as the shapeshifting principal of Nevermore Academy, Emma Myers as Wednesday’s werewolf roommate Enid, and Riki Lindhome as her school therapist. The cast also includes Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Christina Ricci, Steve Buscemi, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones.