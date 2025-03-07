‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Ending at Prime Video

It’s time to return to Cousins one last time. The Summer I Turned Pretty will be ending after its upcoming third season on Prime Video.

The show’s official Instagram made the announcement on Friday, also revealing that Season 3 will premiere this July. The new season will consist of 11 episodes, making it the longest season of the series. The news isn’t so surprising, as the series is based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Season 3 will be based on the third book in the trilogy, 2011’s We’ll Always Have Summer.

The series centers on the love triangle between teenagers Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), who have all grown up together, spending the summer at the Fisher family beach house in Cousins Beach, Massachusetts. The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in June 2022 and was renewed for a second season prior the series premiere. Amazon renewed the coming-of-age drama for Season 3 in August 2023, ahead of the Season 2 finale. A teaser for the final episodes has not been released, as well as a set premiere date, but that is likely only just a matter of time.

In We’ll Always Have Summer, “It’s been two years since Conrad told Belly to go with Jeremiah,” per the official synopsis. “She and Jeremiah have been inseparable ever since, even attending the same college—only, their relationship hasn’t exactly been the happily ever after Belly had hoped it would be. And when Jeremiah makes the worst mistake a boy can make, Belly is forced to question what she thought was true love. Does she really have a future with Jeremiah? Has she ever gotten over Conrad? It’s time for Belly to decide, once and for all, who has her heart forever.”

It shouldn’t be too long until more information is released for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but those on Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah will want to prepare themselves. Even though the series will likely closely follow the book, you still never know what exactly will happen and if anything will change. The first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming on Prime Video. The third and final season premieres this July.