‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Release Date, Teaser Trailer Revealed

Following a more than two-year wait, Netflix will re-enroll at Nevermore Academy this summer.

The streamer on Wednesday released the first teaser trailer for its hit Addams Family spinoff Wednesday Season 2, which will air in two batches this summer – Part 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Part 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

In the two-minute-long tease, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams returns for a second year at Nevermore Academy, an academic institution for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The macabre teen, accompanied by her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), says “it’s like returning to the scene of a crime — I already know where the bodies are buried.” The trailer goes on to tease of familial “dark secrets,” Morticia warning that “secrets can have deadly consequences.”

Filmed in Ireland and picking up following the events of Season 1, which wrapped in 2022, Wednesday Season 2 is “very graphic” and features several “horror references,” Ortega previously revealed. An official logline for the season reads, “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzmán, the Season 2 cast includes Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

Appearing as series regulars this season are Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Guest stars include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo. Lady Gaga will also appear in a yet to be announced role.

The first batch of episodes from Wednesday Season 2 premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix, with the second half of the season arriving on Sept. 3. Season 1 is available to stream.