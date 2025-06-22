‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Release Schedule Revealed

Ahead of one final summer at Cousins, Prime Video has revealed the release schedule for the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Prime confirmed that the first two episodes of the final season of the drama will premiere on Wednesday, July 16.

The rest of the 11-episode season will release one episode weekly on Wednesdays, with the series finale on Wednesday, Sept. 17. It was announced in March that Season 3 of TSITP would be the last. However, it wasn’t a surprise, as the show is adapted from Jenny Han’s beloved book trilogy of the same name. With there only being three books, it makes sense that there are only three seasons. Season 3 will be adapted from 2012’s We’ll Always Have Summer.

Per Amazon, the synopsis for Season 3 reads: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

The series is created by Han, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, and Rain Spencer lead the cast, along with new cast members Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connelly. Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand/Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino have joined in recurring roles.

Sarah Kucserka is also co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The Summer I Turned Pretty is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in 2022 and became an instant hit. The series became the #1 show on Prime Video during its launch weekend, and after Season 2 premiered in 2023, it more than doubled the viewership of its first season within the first three days. Since fans have been waiting for Season 3 for two years now, the wait has more than been worth it, and soon, it will finally be here. The first two seasons of the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiere on Wednesday, July 16, on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.