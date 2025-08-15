What ‘Wednesday’ Fans Are Saying About Season 2

Wednesday’s second season is finally here, and fans had a lot to say.

Part 1 of the long-awaited new season of the gothic mystery premiered on Aug. 6.

In Season 2, “Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

With just four episodes, fans were already loving it, and there were also a lot of questions after it all ended. X user BellaLoveNote shared that they thought Wednesday Season 2 was “incredible!!” But they have “so many questions that need to be answered.

Meanwhile, WednesdayAUpd shared a theory they had, pointing out, “The grave that #Wednesday and Enid visit in Season 2 it’s Rosaline Rotwood’s grave who is played by Lady Gaga! It’s also rumored that she’s Enid’s ancestor! And that Enid it’s a part of a big prophecy! Prophecy of ‘Bad Moon Rising’. Episode 6 maybe?!”

Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid in episode 201 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

In regards to Wednesday and Enid, briedanversstan said, “#WednesdaySeason2 is giving ‘You can question everything but never question my love for you.’” GroundhogJay_, on the other hand, praised legendary filmmaker Tim Burton. “I love that you can tell without being told that Tim Burton definitely directed (and directed the heck out of) the first episode,” they wrote.

“I watched season 2 of Wednesday and it’s so awesome I can’t wait until part 2 comes out so in the meantime I’m rewatching season 1 for a refresher,” said BrittanyGoydich. Jnix007 expressed, “Just finished watching Season 2 Episode 2 of Wednesday and it was perfect and pure genius!!!”

There is still a lot to look forward to with Part 2, also consisting of four episodes, dropping on Sept. 3. Wednesday has already been renewed for Season 3, and one can only hope that the wait isn’t almost three years again.