What Will Be the Top Netflix Movie This Week?

With several new Netflix movies available to stream right now, it begs the question: What movie will reign supreme at the top of the charts this week?

Polymarket is taking bets on the matter, and it’s a tight race thus far. Netflix updates its Top 10 list every Tuesday at 3:00 ET, so there a still a few days for the standings to firm up.

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That being said, the predictions market is a hot topic right now, one that never sleeps. Here’s a look at the current standings of top-charting Netflix movies for the week ending May 19.

There are several movies tied with a 2% chance of being Netflix’s top movie of the week: Striking Distance (1993), Mother’s Day (2016), Home (2015), Apex (2026), Black Phone 2 (2025) and Jennifer’s Body (2009). Considering only one of those is a new release, the action-thriller Apex that came out in April, there’s a low chance of any of these taking the cake.

The Proposal: 3%

Another unlikely candidate is The Proposal, the beloved 2009 rom-com starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Despite its success and longevity, it’s unlikely it would rise to the top of the rankings. Polymarket bettors currently give it just a 3% chance.

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Swapped: 4%

Released on May 1, Swapped is an animated movie about a tiny woodland creature and majestic bird, two magically sworn enemies, who magically trade places and set off on an adventure. The movie’s got quite the star power behind it, starring Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer, and sits on the Polymarket with a 4% chance to rise to the top of Netflix’s chart.

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Pretty Woman: 7%

Another classic rom-com with a chance to take home the prize! 1990’s iconic Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, is enjoying a Netflix renaissance at the moment. In fact, Polymarket has it in second place with a 7% chance to be the top movie on the Netflix charts this week.

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Remarkably Bright Creatures: 11%

Netflix’s newest release, Remarkably Bright Creatures, sits with the highest probability of becoming Netflix’s top movie of the week with an 11% chance. An adaptation of the novel of the same name from author Shelley Van Pelt, Remarkably Bright Creatures stars Sally Field as Tova, an elderly widow who forms an unlikely bond with an octopus (yes, an octopus) and a young man played by Lewis Pullman.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, also currently lists the adaptation as the top movie.

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With the weekend coming up, will Remarkably Bright Creatures maintain its top spot? Or will an underdog like Pretty Woman or Swapped surge to the top? We’ll have to wait until Tuesday, May 19 to find out.