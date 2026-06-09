Katy Perry Makes Strong Declaration About Boyfriend Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry made a declaration of love for her boyfriend Justin Trudeau this week as she promotes her new concert film, The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris.

The 41-year-old pop star called the 54-year-old former prime minister of Canada the “love of my life” while discussing the effect he’s had on her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world,” Perry said during Monday’s post-screening Q&A session at the Tribeca Film Festival as she reflected on her global Lifetimes Tour in 2025.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: (L-R) Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“I would say now at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love,” she went on.

“Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” Perry added of her November 2025 tour dates in Paris, which were filmed for the concert movie. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite — I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The two made their red carpet debut together at the film festival, with Perry wearing a white halter-neck floor-length gown with rose detailing and Trudeau donning a classic black suit and crisp white shirt.

They smiled and posed together for photos for the occasion which comes nearly a year after they first sparked romance rumors in July 2025. The relationship is Perry’s first public one since splitting from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, which whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy. Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he shares sons Xav, 18, and Hadrian, 12, as well as daughter Ella-Grace, 17.

Given Perry’s recent comments, it appears things could be heating up between her and Trudeau. A Polymarket scenario currently gives them a 35% chance at getting engaged by the end of the year. Those odds have fallen a bit from their high point of 48% at the end of May.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

That’s not to say there aren’t folks betting on Perry and Trudeau’s demise, either. In a Polymarket scenario taking odds on whether they’ll break up before August, traders currently give them a 37% chance. That number is actually on the rise from 17%, where it sat just a few days ago.

Yet another Polymarket scenario is taking bets on whether Perry will confirm a pregnancy by the end of June. That one is pretty overwhelming, with traders giving her just a 2% chance of doing so.

No matter what happens in Perry and Trudeau’s romantic future, they certainly appear happy together.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.