'That '90s Show': Kelso and Jackie's Lives After 'That '70s Show' Revealed

That '90s Show gave fans a glimpse at what life's been like for the gang from That '70s Show since Dec. 31, 1979, and that includes Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). The pair didn't appear as much time in That '90s Show as their friends Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Eric Forman (Topher Grace). But we still got a decent amount of information on what they've been up to.

In one episode, Fez explained that he and Jackie broke up not long after the events of That '70s Show. The then-lovers were on vacation when he caught her on the phone with Kelso. Jackie then left Fez at the resort they were staying at to reunite with her high school sweetheart.

The rest of the info about the couple we receive comes in the only episode they actually appear in, Episode 1. It's revealed that Kelso and Jackie and are the parents of a teenage son named Jay (Mace Coronel). Jay is one of the primary characters in That '90s Show, serving as a love interest of lead character Leia Forman (Callie Haverda). During the pair's one scene back, they talk with Kitty and Red Forman (played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, respectively) and explain that they're about to get married...again. In fact, this is the couple's "second remarriage," meaning they've been married twice and will soon be married a third time.

Kelso insists, "This one's gonna stick."

That's all we get from Kelso and Jackie, whose appearances were delightful but ultimately far too brief. There's no word on if Kutcher and Kunis would be open to appearing in a more substantial capacity should Netflix give That '90s Show another season.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to FOX's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark. While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2.