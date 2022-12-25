'That '90s Show': Wilmer Valderrama Reflects on Reprising Fez Role All these Years Later

Wilmer Valderrama has reacted to the latest teaser of That '90s Show with a lot of gratitude and some nostalgia. The official trailer for Netflix's spin-off of That '70s Show is here, including highly-anticipated looks at the original cast (minus Danny Masterson, who portrayed Steven Hyde) and their lives 20 years later in the reboot. That includes the distinctive Fez portrayed by Valderrama. The foreign exchange student turned is the proud owner of a chain of hair salons called Chez Fez ("Chez" rhyming with "Fez"). Valderrama took to Instagram to post a promotional trailer shot of Fez admiring his handiwork on Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) hair. A heartfelt caption from the actor accompanied the image. "About 25 years ago, my life changed when I met you all.. and I can without a doubt say that reliving these moments brought back the unforgettable joy you were to life. Now.. Wisconsin, where were we?"

Earlier this year, Valderrama teased his participation in the upcoming That '70s Show sequel, teasing the show's script on social media and joking about trying to remember the accent he used for eight seasons. "Now if I could just remember the accent..," he wrote. In March, the Encanto actor told reporters about the ultimate goal he and his co-stars share regarding their offspring understanding the show's history. "We really joke around that we're going to have a That 70's dynasty," Valderrama shared. "Like, it's going to be like a Spanish soap opera…So, it's funny because we joke around like, what are they going to be like? Are they going to be anything like us...But one thing is, for sure, is that every single one of us who has kids on That '70s Show, we really try to make sure that they not only try to understand their roots, but they understand that they come from a heritage of people who came to this country to work really hard. And a lot of them are immigrants, from Mila [Kunis] to me."

"But all of us really are very conscious of that," he said about the legacy they are leaving for their children. "So, I think they're going to have the values and they're going to be aligned right, but it's cool." Aside from the movie's critical acclaim, Valderrama said his latest role as a voice actor in Encanto resonated on a personal level, having welcomed daughter Nakano with fiancée Amanda Pacheco in February 2021. "We were talking about this when we were recording Encanto that this is the first role of me playing a father while actually being a father," he said. "So, it was beautiful. It was beautiful to be able to see that." Professionally, Valderrama believes he is on the right path. "I think that there's so much that I'm doing in my career now that is really consciously about when [Nakano] looks back at her father," he continued, jokingly adding, "I know that I'll never be cool to her." All 10 episodes of That '90s Show are set to drop on Netflix on Jan. 19.