'That '90s Show' Brought Back One of the Best 'That '70s Show' Running Jokes

That '90s Show has been a big hit for Netflix, already earning a second season at the notoriously quick-to-cancel streamer. While the show mainly establishes a group of new teens in Point Place, Wisconsin, there are plenty of details relevant to That '70s Show peppered throughout. One of the references to the original Fox sitcom is the return of a recurring joke that delighted fans throughout the OG series' eight-season run.

The joke in question is that the audience never actually learns where Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) is from, even when characters openly discuss it. In That '70s Show it was always kept under wraps, and when characters talked about it, the audio was covered up by a humorous array of sounds. This happens in That '90s Show, as well, in a conversation between Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and Fez's girlfriend, Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders).

Shrri asks kid about Fez's background, with Kitty noting his friendship with her son Eric (Topher Grace) before adding, "He started as a foreign exchange student, but, then I guess someone forgot to exchange him back." Sherri asks for clarification of his native country, and Kitty tells her. However, various kitchen noises block out the sound of Kitty's voice before she is heard adding, "I hear it's just lovely there."

You can watch the clip of the moment above. The full first season is streaming on Netflix, with a second season in the works.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to FOX's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark. While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Netflix has renewed the show for a 16-episode Season 2.